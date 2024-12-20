Lawmaker caught vaping in parliament during health reform debate

A lawmaker in Colombia’s parliament was caught on camera vaping before speaking during a health reform debate.

House of Representatives president Jaime Salamanca was about to call Cathy Juvinao to address the chamber on Tuesday (17 December) when the Bogotá congresswoman raised a yellow device to her mouth and inhaled.

The member of the Green Alliance appeared to notice that the camera focused on her, quickly exhaling vapour before speaking into the microphone.

Smoking is banned in enclosed public spaces in Colombia.