A burglary suspect in Colorado was caught with his pants down - quite literally - by armed police.

Officers were alerted when a burglar alarm went off in a building and upon arriving, found a man sitting on the toilet.

“You know the old adage ‘caught with your pants down’? Somebody should’ve told this burglary suspect,” the Lakewood Police Department wrote, sharing the video on social media.

“While we see a lot of things in the line of “doody”, we had no clue what awaited us this time! The suspect was taken to jail (after pulling his pants up) and is being held on 2nd-degree burglary charges.”