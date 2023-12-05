Traffic queues as heavy snowstorm hits Colorado’s mountain roads

Several Colorado highways were closed on Sunday 3 December due to blizzard conditions on mountain passes.

Footage shared on social media website X showed traffic queueing on Vail Pass, a 10,000ft-high mountain pass in the Rocky Mountains.

Slick, snow-covered roadways and limited visibility caused road closures throughout the morning on other highways over Rabbit Ears, Muddy, and Berthoud passes.

There were no reports of serious accidents from law enforcement agencies.

Some ski areas in Colorado were reporting more than a foot of snow on Sunday.