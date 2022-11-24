Donald Trump's former lawyer has said that the victims of the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs on 19 November are suffering "eternal damnation" in hell.

At least five people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the LGBT+ nightclub.

Jenna Ellis proclaimed on her eponymous podcast that the victims has not "affirmed Jesus Christ as the lord of their life," claiming that this was a "far greater tragedy."

"There is no evidence at all that [the victims] were Christians... they are now reaping the consequences of having eternal damnation," Ellis said.

