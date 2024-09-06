14-year-old Colt Gray appears in court charged with killing four at Georgia school

Suspected Georgia high-school shooter Colt Gray made his first appearance in state court on Friday 6 September, where he faces murder charges stemming from Wednesday’s rampage that killed four people and wounded nine others.

The 14-year-old, who was being held without bond in the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center, did not enter a plea in front of Barrow County Superior Court Judge Currie Mingledorff.

Mingledorff told Gray that he was charged with four counts of felony murder and that he could face the death penalty if convicted by a jury.

Gray was shackled as he sat next to his attorney and answered several of the judge’s questions with a nod.