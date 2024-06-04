A congressman’s six-year-old son was seen pulling faces while his father gave a speech in the House of Representatives.

Tennessee Republican John Rose took to the House floor on Monday 3 June to rail against the historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump’s recent hush money trial.

But it was his son, Guy, who stole the show, by posing for the cameras complete with smiles and goofy faces.

The six-year-old first offered an exaggerated toothy grin, then a stare straight into the C-Span cameras.

Finally, he went all out, sticking out his tongue, rolling his eyes and generally being a lot more entertaining than most mid-day speeches in Congress.