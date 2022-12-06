The family of Brian Sicknick, a police officer who died after responding to the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, refused to shake hands with Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy as they accepted the Congressional Gold Medal on his behalf.

A medical examiner ruled Mr Sicknick suffered strokes and died of natural causes.

When asked why she did not shake hands with the House GOP leader or Senate Republican leader, Sicknick's mother Gladys Sicknick told CNN she was "tired of them standing there and saying how wonderful the Capitol police is and then they... go down to Mar-a-Lago."

