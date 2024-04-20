Watch as a runaway horse leads Connecticut police officers on a low-speed chase.

Footage released by the Glastonbury Police Department shows the animal trotting along Hebron Avenue with a vehicle following behind.

“What the hell am I supposed to do with this?” the officer says, as he passes another car.

“To those saying all we do is horse around - here is a video from Wednesday morning,” Glastonbury PD wrote, sharing the video on social media.

“Officer Johnson drove up on an early morning “jogger” on Hebron Ave. The jogger was returned home and is in “ stable” condition.”