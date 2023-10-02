Conservative Party chairman says Tories will fight general election as ‘underdogs’

The Conservatives will enter the next general election as the “underdogs”, the party’s chairman has said.

Greg Hands said: “This is likely to be a general election where the Conservatives enter as the underdogs.

“I know in recent years you will have had difficult conversations with voters, I certainly have.

“But I would say just three things about those conversations. First, every single conversation I’ve had on the doorstep has been improved by the mention of Rishi Sunak and the job that he does as our Prime Minister.

“Second, there is no enthusiasm for Sir Keir Starmer and even less trust in him. And third, that wherever Labour runs something in the country, they run it badly.”