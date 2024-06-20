The Conservative party have released an advert warning voters not to “bet” on Labour at the general election - amid two gambling scandals.

The 19-second video was shared on social media on the same week that a police constable working as part of Rishi Sunak’s protection team was arrested over alleged bets made related to the timing of the vote.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said the officer was taken into custody on Monday 17 June on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

One of Rishi Sunak’s closest parliamentary aides, meanwhile, is facing also a Gambling Commission probe after he “put a flutter” on when the election would take place.