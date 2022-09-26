Cost of living: Starmer says only way to help with bills is to ‘usher in’ Labour

Keir Starmer says the “single most important” thing that can be done to help those struggling with their bills is to “usher in” a Labour government.

Speaking with Laura Kuenssberg on BBC, Sir Keir said the introduction of a Labour government would bring about “day one employment rights for every single person,” and a way of settling pay disputes with unions with “fair pay agreements.”

“My job is to make sure that we get the Labour party from opposition where we can say things, but not do things, into power where we can do things.”

Sign up for our newsletters.