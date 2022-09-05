Martin Lewis put his head in his hands as Edwina Currie shared her “tip” for saving on energy bills.

The former Tory MP suggested a “dirt cheap” way to heat your home is to put a piece of foil behind the radiator to reflect heat back into the room.

“Martin knows about this sort of thing, put some of this behind your radiators,” Currie said, as the Money Saving Expert put his head in his hands.

The former MP also suggested “moving the sofa away from the radiator” to heat the room.

