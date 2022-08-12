An expert has warned that the energy price cap could rise to £5,000 in 2023.

Based on Wednesday’s energy prices, energy consultancy Auxilione predict that regulator Ofgem could be forced to set the cap at £5,038 per year for the average household in the three months beginning next April.

Will Hodson, from the How To Save It campaign, echoed those suggestions in a damning GB News interview, saying the recent intervention of Gordon Brown “is testament to the fact there’s a huge void at the top of British government right now”.

