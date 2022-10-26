Martin Lewis says it is still possible to claim money back for working from home

It is still possible to claim tax relief for working from home in the previous two years, Martin Lewis has said.

During an episode of The Martin Lewis Money Show on ITV, the finance expert said that workers can claim relief of £6 per week to help cover extra costs incurred by spending more time at home, such as heating.

Lewis explained that workers can apply via Gov.uk, which launched an online tool for claiming tax relief during the pandemic, even if they only had to work at home for one day.

