Down’s syndrome campaigner gives statement after losing abortion law appeal

A disability rights advocate said that she will “keep on fighting” after losing a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with Down’s syndrome up until birth.

Heidi Crowter, 27, has Down’s syndrome herself, and brought the legal action in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act that “tells her she is not valued.”

Three senior judges dismissed the appeal on Friday, 25 November.

“This tells me that I am not valued and of much less value than a person without Down’s syndrome,” Ms Crowter said.

