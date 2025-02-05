Courtroom brawl breaks out after uncle of murder victim attacks alleged killer

This is the moment the uncle and stepfather of a murder victim attack her alleged killer in a New Mexico court.

Alexander Ortiz, 21, was arrested by Albuquerque police last year over the shooting of his ex-girlfriend Alianna Farfan.

Ortiz pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder during a court appearance back in March.

When he appeared at the Bernalillo County Courthouse on Friday, a melee broke out involving Carlos Lucero, Pete Ysasi, Ortiz, a corrections officer, Ortiz' father and a sixth unidentified man.

Afterwards, Lucero, who described the murder victim as his niece, said the attack was 'worth every moment.'