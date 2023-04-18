Cowboy builders film themselves boasting about ripping off 82-year-old victim

A group of young cowboy builders filmed themselves “bodging” a job while mocking their elderly customer.

Phone footage shows Matty Rossiter, 18, James Rossiter, 25, and Dean Smith, 21, bragging about ripping off a victim who they say is ‘’really old’’.

They can be seen on the roof demanding “quite a lot of money” for their services from John Bray, 82.

The group charged him over £8,000 - and just replaced a few tiles.

From crimes committed in 18 properties across Wiltshire, Gloucestershire and Bristol between October 2020 and March 2021, they made £45,000.

The three workers have since been jailed.

