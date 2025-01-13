Thieves drive off with 13 portable toilets in overnight raid

CCTV captured the moment over a dozen portable loos were stolen from a business in Oxfordshire.

Footage provided to the Independent shows masked figures with head torches breaking into AndyLoos, before loading portable toilet stations onto vehicles and driving away in an overnight raid.

In a statement provided to ITV News, Thames Valley Police confirmed they were investigating a burglary which saw “a number of portals, chemical fluids and piping” stolen from a business address in Banbury, Oxfordshire.

“Anyone with any information or who believes they witnessed the incident is urged to contact 101, quoting reference 43250012480.”