One killed and three hospitalized after stabbing among family members in California

A suspect is in custody after four men were stabbed, one fatally, after a fight broke out among family members in California.

According to FOX 11, officials confirmed the men were all relatives who got into a “shouting match” when one of them pulled out a knife.

Officers were called to the scene in Montebello at around 6pm on Sunday, 6 November.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are unknown, and the names of the victims have not been released to the public.

