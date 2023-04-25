Moment vigilante killer protests being arrested for stabbing thief with WWII dagger

Police footage shows the moment a vigilante father and son protested being arrested for stabbing and killing a thief with a Second World War dagger.

Tesco worker Edward King, 20, left his house with a two-foot-long weapon after he saw on CCTV a person trying car doors and giving the thumbs up, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

His father David King, 56, armed himself with a dagger and left their home in Radnor Close, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, around a minute after his son.

Thief Neil Charles, 47, was fatally stabbed by the dagger, and sliced across the knee by the sword, in the early hours of June 20, 2021.

The pair have been convicted of murder and handed life sentences.

