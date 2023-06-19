Airport police seize more than $3m worth of hidden cocaine

Airport officials in India have seized more than $3m (£2.5m) worth of cocaine that had been hidden inside polystyrene balls in a courier package.

Staff Indra Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi made a shocking discovery when they found the drugs in a sealed box which contained hundreds of white balls.

Upon cutting the balls open, officials found they contained smaller balls filled with cocaine.

Local media reported that the drugs, weighing around 1,900 grams, were smuggled in a package from Brazil.

According to a government press release from June 2023, an investigation is ongoing.