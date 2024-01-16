Mexican bride arrested mid-wedding on charges of extortion

A Mexican bride was arrested for alleged extortion and photographed handcuffed in her white gown surrounded by police.

The woman, identified as Nancy N by state prosecutors, was ambushed at her wedding ceremony.

Her husband-to-be, named as Clemente N - is wanted on the same charges but managed to escape.

Clemente’s nickname is “El Raton” - meaning mouse.

Authorities say the pair - and others - are accused of extorting chicken merchants in Toluca near Mexico City and are suspected of kidnapping four workers from a poultry shop.

The prosecutor's office also link the couple to the criminal organisation La Familia Michoacana.