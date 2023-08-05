Spanish police seized over €562,000 (£486,107) in cash alongside firearms, vehicles, and 90kg of cocaine in a shocking raid.

Bodycam footage released on Friday (4 August) shows Guardia Civil officers going through their findings, which included money, 14 vehicles, a motorcycle, four 9mm firearms, a blank weapon, two compressed air weapons, 90kg of cocaine, more than 4kg of heroin and 100 marijuana plants.

Officers said the raid was conducted as part of an operation to dismantle a criminal group of Lithuanian origin who specialised in drug trafficking and arms sales.