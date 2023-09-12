A gang of masked burglars plundered more than 50 homes to steal around £300,000 of jewellery and cash in the West Midlands.

The thieves struck across Birmingham, Sandwell, Solihull and Walsall between November last year and January.

Footage shows the gang forcing their way inside homes, including on one occasion where a woman is inside.

CCTV allowed police to identify two vehicles that were on false plates and used to flee the scenes

Jason MacDonaugh, 32, Darren O’Halloran, 38, Barney Casey, 22, and Daniel Harty, 32, were convicted of conspiracy to burgle and were sentenced on Monday (11 September) to almost 50 years imprisonment.