Crimean Bridge badly damaged after ‘multiple blasts’ in early hours

The Crimean Bridge has been badly damaged after reports of explosions on the road between Crimea and Russia’s mainland.

Officials in Crimea have said that the damage was caused by a Ukrainian attack.

Footage shows a section of the bridge that detached from the rest of the road.

The Kerch bridge is a major supply artery for Russian troops fighting in Ukraine and a prestige project that was personally opened by President Vladimir Putin.

