Las Vegas police give update on Cybertruck explosion outside Trump hotel

Las Vegas police have shared an update after a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel, killing one person and injuring seven others

Sheriff Kevin McMahill said there was “no further threat to the community now” following the explosion on New Year’s Day, but added “there’s lots more questions that need answering”.

The attack happened just hours after suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, is alleged to have plowed into a crowd of New Orleans revelers while flying an Isis flag from his truck, killing 15 people and injuring 30 more before dying in a shootout with police.

Authorities are investigating a possible connection between both attack suspects.