Crowds vowed D-Day must “never happen again” as they watched veterans sail from Portsmouth to France for the 80th anniversary commemorations on Tuesday, 4 June.

Brittany Ferries ship Mont St Michel was accompanied by Royal Navy patrol vessels Trumpeter, Medusa and Basher as well as HMS Cattistock and the Training Ship Royalist, with tugs spraying water as it travelled out of Portsmouth Harbour.

Watching the commemorations, Janet Wellong said: “What those poor lads went through... They say they weren’t scared but they must have been terrified.

“It must never happen again.”