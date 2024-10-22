Huge pallet fire breaks out near Dallas Love Field Airport

A huge fire burned near Dallas Love Field Airport on Monday, 21 October, dramatic video shows.

The pallet fire broke out close to a commercial business complex at 1738 Empire Central at approximately 11pm.

Emergency services received calls reporting grass or trees to be on fire, but first responders at the scene found multiple pallets ablaze in “advanced stages,” Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

Heavy smoke was still seen from multiple locations in the city as crews continued efforts to extinguish the fire.