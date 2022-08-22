Dallas storm floods highway stranding cars

Footage shows the devastation after a thunderstorm and flash floods that hit Dallas, leaving flooded highways, stranded cars and burst gutters.

The video recorded by Cassondra Anna Mae Stewart, shows multiple cars and emergency vehicles stuck in the flood, which has covered both sides of the highway, while other vehicles were trapped under the bridge.

“It took me over two hours to get home! Luckily I was able to reverse up a ramp nearby and get off the highway so I could actually get home. I’m so glad I’m safe now”, Cassondra said.

