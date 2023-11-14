Lord David Cameron entered Downing Street as foreign secretary in Rishi Sunak’s cabinet for the first time on Tuesday, 14 November.

In Monday’s dramatic reshuffle after Suella Braverman was sacked as home secretary, the prime minister gave the former Conservative leader a peerage to bring him back from political wilderness.

Lord Cameron was back around the cabinet table on Tuesday for the first time since he stood down as prime minister and quit as an MP after losing the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Former minister Dame Andrea Jenkyns submitted a letter of no confidence in Mr Sunak as a result of the decision.