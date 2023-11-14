Rishi Sunak announced he is “pleased to appoint a new foreign secretary” in his first speech since David Cameron’s controversial return to Cabinet.

The prime minister believes Mr Cameron will “build on everything” that the Conservative Party has achieved in the last 12 months.

Mr Sunak was speaking at the Lord Mayor’s banquet at London’s Guildhall on Monday 13 November, the same day of his cabinet reshuffle.

He also praised James Cleverly for his work as foreign secretary, following his appointment as home secretary.