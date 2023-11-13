David Cameron calls Gaza a ‘prison camp’ in resurfaced clip

A resurfaced clip of David Cameron calling Gaza a “prison camp” has emerged following his appointment as the UK’s new Foreign Secretary.

In a speech on 28 June 2010, Mr Cameron said: “Everybody knows that we are not going to sort out the problem of the Middle East peace process while there is, effectively, a giant open prison in Gaza.”

Just one month later, during a speech in Turkey, Mr Cameron said: “Let me be clear, the Israeli attack on the Gaza flotilla was completely unacceptable and I have told Prime Minister Netanyahu we will expect the Israeli inquiry to be swift, transparent, and rigorous.”

“Let me also be clear, that the situation in Gaza has to change. Humanitarian goods and people must flow in both directions. Gaza cannot and must not be allowed to remain a prison camp.”