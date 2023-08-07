A British expat has spoken of his turmoil after his terminally ill wife begged him to help her die at their home in Cyprus.

David Hunter killed his wife-of-52 years Janice at their home in Cyprus to end her suffering after she was diagnosed with incurable blood cancer.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, a tearful Mr Hunter said: “She said to me, ‘you can’t hurt me any more than I am hurting now’.”

Mr Hunter also revealed how he had “hoped for a miracle” that his wife would get better, adding: “My mind was going through so much turmoil.”