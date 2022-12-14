Suella Braverman has vowed to end migrant crossings of the English Channel after at least four people died after a small boat sank in the waters on Wednesday, 14 December.

Fourty-three people were rescued, with at least 30 pulled from the water, as emergency services from the UK and France conducted a major operation.

Speaking in the House of Commons, the home secretary told MPs: "This morning’s tragedy, like the loss of 27 people on one November day last year, is the most sobering reminder possible of why we have to end these crossings."

