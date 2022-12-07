China holds state memorial for former leader Jiang Zemin

Sirens rang out across China as the country honoured Jiang Zemin at a state memorial service on 6 November.

Tuesday was declared a national day of mourning as the country remembered its former leader, who died last Wednesday at the age of 96.

President Xi Jinping spoke at the near hour-long ceremony in the Great Hall of the People.

Mr Jiang took power in the aftermath of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, and oversaw China’s entry into the World Trade Organization, and the transfer of Hong Kong from the the UK.

