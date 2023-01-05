Body found in Essex pond confirmed to be Phillip Lewis, 59

A body found in a pond in Essex on New Year’s Eve have been confirmed to be that of Phillip Lewis, 59, police have said.

Human remains had been Oakwood Pond in Harlow and were likely to have been there for “weeks”.

Mr Lewis, from Harlow, was often referred to as “Scottish Phil” and was well known in the town with a “wide circle of friends,” police said.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

