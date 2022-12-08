George 'Johnny' Johnson, last surviving Dambuster, dies aged 101

George "Johnny" Johnson, the last surviving Dambuster, has died aged 101.

He was the leader of the 617 Squadron RAF Bomber Command tasked with attacking German dams during the Second World War.

The retired Royal Air Force officer was the last surviving original member of the famous “Dambusters” raid of 1943.

According to PA, he died peacefully at his care home in Westbury on Trym, Bristol, on Wednesday night (7 December) surrounded by his family.

