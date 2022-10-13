A company is storing almost 200 dead bodies in liquid nitrogen tanks with the hopes of reviving them in the future.

Alcor Life Extension Foundation is an Arizona lab where people can pay $200,000 to cryopreserve a body, or $80,000 for a brain.

The process of preserving the bodies begins with moving them into an ice bath where a mechanical CPR device is applied, and medications are given to prevent cell damage and “maintain viability”.

“There’s no biochemical activity whatsoever, certainly no neurological activity... you’re going to be just the same as when you started,” Alcor CEO Max More said.

