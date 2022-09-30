Molly Russell: Negative effects of online content 'contributed to death'

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Molly Russell died while suffering from the “negative effects of online content,” a coroner has ruled in a decision that has been hailed as the first of its type.

The 14-year-old viewed material on sites such as Instagram and Pinterest which was “not safe,” Andrew Walker said.

