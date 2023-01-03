More than 60 of Putin's soldiers killed in Makiivka, Russian officials say

At least 63 of Vladimir Putin’s soldiers have been killed in missile strike on barracks in Makiivka, Russia’s defence ministry has said.

The troops were killed in a Ukrainian attack in occupied eastern Ukraine on New Year’s Eve.

Ukrainian officials say that as many as 400 people were killed or wounded in the strike.

Russia’s defence ministry has said that the missiles used were six United States-made HIMARS rockets.

The attack is among the deadliest strikes against Putin’s forces since the war began in February 2022.

