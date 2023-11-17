Watch: Deer crashes into cyclist after trying to leap over bike mid-ride

Flying deer aren’t usually a road safety hazard, but one startled cyclist in South Carolina will keep an eye out now after a deer attempts to leap over his bike mid-ride.

The deer, leaping from the left side of the road, incredibly almost makes it over the cyclist before clipping the rider’s arm and falling to the ground.

The cyclist was only about five minutes into a “social ride” when the incident occured, but says that both him and the deer walked away from the incident without any injuries.