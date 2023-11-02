Senator Durbin becomes first US Senator to call for a ceasefire in Gaza

Dick Durbin became the first Senator to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war on Thursday, 2 November.

The second-highest ranking Democrat in the Senate told CNN that the ceasefire must start with the immediate release of those kidnapped.

"An effort should be made to engage in conversation between the Israelis and Palestinians," Mr Durbin said.

“Let’s face it, this has gone on for decades... it has now reached an intolerable level,” he added.

It comes after Joe Biden was confronted on Wednesday evening by a heckler calling for a ceasefire.

The president responded by saying he thinks "we need a pause."