Watch: Dick Van Dyke reveals presidential endorsement in powerful speech

Dick Van Dyke has revealed his presidential endorsement in a powerful speech.

The Mary Poppins actor recited a section of a speech he gave addressing 60,000 people in the LA Colosseum with Martin Luther King back in 1964, in a new video posted to Instagram on election eve (4 November).

The 98-year-old said: “I got it out the other day and I think it means as much today, if not more, than it did then, so if you don’t mind, I’d like to read it.”

Although Van Dyke did not mention Kamala Harris in the video, he captioned the post: “VOTE!! ‪@kamalaharris‬”.