Dildos and lubricant scattered across US highway after truck flips over

Dildos and lubricant were seen scattered across an Oklahoma interstate after a semi-truck flipped over and lost its load on Wednesday, 14 September.

Footage from KWTV’s News 9 shows the scene as the wrecked truck and apparent sex toys blocked the on-ramp to the I-40 by Mustang Road in Oklahoma city.

Broadcasters can be heard awkwardly trying to figure out what the boxes contained during their live reporting of the crash, with the feed zooming in on the packages.

The wreck led to the closure of the interstate for several hours.

Sign up to our newsletters.