Florida governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that gives the state control over Walt Disney World’s self-governing district.

The law strips power uniquely held by Disney for over 50 years and enables more oversight by his Republican-led legislature.

Mr DeSantis said at the bill signing in Lake Buena Vista: “Today the corporate kingdom finally comes to an end.”

“There’s a new sheriff in town, and accountability will be the order of the day.”

The move is seen as retaliation after Disney opposed state laws curtailing gender and sexuality education.

