Oliver Browning | Saturday 31 August 2024 14:14 BST

Disney’s Magic Kingdom evacuated after fight and false reports of active shooter

A popping balloon prompted park-goers at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida to stampede out of fear of an active shooter situation on Thursday 29 August, according to officials.

However, there was no gunman at the famed theme park, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office stated following the incident.

Officials said a fight had transpired inside the park and a “popping” sound was heard.

Guests began running and that’s how the active shooter rumour started.

No arrests were made as a result of the fight, the sheriff’s office later said, stating neither of the people involved wanted to press charges.

