Disneyland Paris cast members march through park in strike over pay

Disneyland Paris cast members went on strike and walked off the job inside the park on Wednesday 24 May, marching along Main Street, USA and rallying at Town Square.

Videos show the striking workers marching through the theme park.

Multiple shows were cancelled during the short walkout, before the cast members left the park.

The workers, represented by UNSA, a French confederation of trade unions, are demanding better pay and working conditions, per reports.

The strike comes amid ongoing demonstrations following widely unpopular reforms raising the state pension age in France.

