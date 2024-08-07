A home security camera captured the moment a dog unintentionally caused a house fire after chewing on a portable lithium-ion battery power bank.

In the footage, shared by the Tulsa Fire Department in Oklahoma, two dogs and a cat can be seen in the living room.

Resting on a pillow, one of the dogs in seen with the white portable charger in its mouth, chewing through the cable.

Suddenly, the battery pack begins to spark, and a dangerous fire spreads within minutes.

Tulsa Fire Department confirmed the pets escaped the home uninjured through a dog door and the family was also evacuated safely.