Distressed puppies locked inside 43C van as police rush to help

Distressed puppies were left inside a sweltering 43C van as police officers rushed to save them.

Bodycam footage captured the moment an officer from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) smashed the van's window using a police baton to save the dogs.

The dogs have since been taken to a shelter as investigations continue.

Sharing the footage on X on 4 July, an LVMPD spokesman said: “With the excessive heat underway, and even hotter weather over the next several days, we urge you to never leave pets or people in vehicles. The temperatures inside can become lethal in a matter of minutes.”