The importance of education in tackling domestic abuse

Schools need to educate young people about consent and respect in order to address the root causes of domestic abuse, according to ambassadors of the charity, Refuge.

Famous faces such as Cherie Blair, David Morrissey, and Sharon Gaffka have joined The Independent’s Brick by Brick campaign, which is building a safe house for survivors fleeing domestic abuse, in partnership with Refuge.

They highlight the importance of teaching these values at a young age to foster a generation that understands healthy relationships and the harmful impacts of abusive behaviour.